Modern-Day Gold Seekers Are Still Staking Their Claims In The Yukon

Photo: National Geographic
The Yukon Gold Rush ended more than 100 years ago, but that doesn’t mean there’s no gold to be had.A video from National Geographic, “Shiny New Gold Rush,” details some of the ways that modern gold seekers go about trying to stake their claim in Canada’s westernmost territory, on the border with Alaska.
Prospectors stake out territories randomly, with no idea whether or not the the soil will yield gold.
There is no place to land a helicopter here, so gold seekers are dropped straight into the wilderness, populated by bears and caribou. Sometimes they will wander for days before being picked up again.
Tony Kosuta, a gold miner, emigrated from Yugoslavia in 1950 to find his fortune in the Yukon Territory.
Now 84 years old, he works 12 hour days from June to August, when the soil is loose enough to sift through.
Kosuta says in the video that his last cleanup yielded 16 ounces of gold. The rush may have ended, but the gold is still there.
