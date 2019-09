Everyone is freaking out about this chart from mobile analytics company Flurry on Twitter today. It shows people spend 86% of their time on iOS and Android devices in apps. The mobile browser only accounts for 14% of our time now. A year ago, 80% of time was spent in apps, and 20% was in the mobile browser. Chart via Statista.

