Mobile Is Becoming A Prime Device For Tourists And Business Travellers, And Travel Companies Are Racing To Catch Up

Travel is one of the world’s largest industries, and it continues to get bigger and bigger. The Internet had a huge impact on the travel industry early on, as consumers swarmed to online travel agencies to find the best prices on flights and hotels, and took to online travel guides to plan their trips in advance. In 2012, online U.S. travel sales surpassed $US100 billion, according to comScore.

Now, mobile is the latest sales channel upending travel, not least because travel pairs so well with mobile devices, allowing travellers to continue and amend their trip-planning once they’ve taken off. Mobile is expected to account for more than 25% of total U.S. online travel bookings by 2015, according to PhoCusWright.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we look at how the worldwide adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other devices is dramatically changing how we travel — before, during, and after the trip. Players in the travel industry are emphasising mobile as a core component of their business strategies, and working to make their products and services mobile-friendly.

Here are some of the key points from our report on mobile travel:

In full, the report:

BII Tablets account for 11% of time-spend on travel sites

