The Mobile Operator’s Dilemma (And Opportunity): The Fourth Curve

Mobile operator profits have more than doubled in the last 10 years. The trifecta of fast broadband networks, well-designed mobile computing devices, and the insatiable supply of content, applications, and services has unleashed consumer demand for more like never before. But operators can’t rest on their laurels.



The mobile industry is set to hit what I call its fourth revenue curve, where they will derive their sales from providing services such as payments, software and mHealth as opposed to providing voice, texting or bulk data. How they handle this fourth curve will determine if operators continue to dominate the value chains or become irrelevant. Here’s what’s at stake.

