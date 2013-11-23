Here Are Some Of The Biggest Winners In The Mobile Media Revolution

We’ve reached the mobile tipping point, with online time spent on smartphones and tablets surpassing time spent on the desktop. For some activities, the break toward mobile is even greater.

This change has huge implications for various media, as businesses adapt to changes in consumer behaviour, and capitalise on new opportunities on mobile. The media categories that have seen the most dramatic transition to mobile so far are social networking, mobile video, local search, and, of course, gaming.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explore where growth on mobile has come from so, and which media activities will see the most explosive growth in the future.

We discuss how tech companies, social networks, and app developers are shifting business models to accommodate their growing mobile-centric user bases, and who the big winners are in this transition. This report is an update to our popular January 2013 report on mobile usage, which discussed the rise of gaming, mobile-social synergies, the mobile takeover of existing popular usage categories, and portal erosion.

Here are some highlights from the transition of media time to mobile:

The full report provides in-depth analysis and detailed data on these trends, including a dozen charts with underlying data sets that subscribers can download and put to use.

