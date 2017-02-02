Here's how marketers are using different mobile technologies to reach consumers

Mobile marketing is getting more spotlight these days. Revenue from mobile advertising accounted for 30% of total ad spend in the first half of 2015, according to the IAB, and it’s on track to account for more than one-third in the second half of the year. Despite this growth, mobile ad spend still lags mobile time spend by consumers, indicating that marketers are still toeing the mobile marketing waters.

The technologies and communication mediums inherent in mobile devices offer marketers looking to reach consumers on mobile a wide assortment of options for sending the right message to the right consumer at the right time.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take a close look at the different mobile marketing tactics being used today, spanning legacy mobile technologies like SMS to emerging capabilities like beacon-aided location-based marketing. We also identify some of the most useful mobile marketing technologies that mobile marketers are putting to good use as parts of larger strategies.

Here are some key takeaways from the report:

As consumers spend more time on their mobile devices, marketing campaigns are following suit. Mobile ad spend continues to lag mobile time spent, providing an opportunity for creative marketers.

Marketers should leverage different mobile tactics depending on the size and demographics of the audience they want to reach and the type of message they want to send. With all tactics, marketers need to respect the personal nature of the mobile device and pay attention to the potential for communication overload.

Mobile messaging — particularly SMS and email — has the broadest reach and highest adoption among mobile users. Messaging apps, relative newcomers but gaining fast in popularity, offer more innovative and engaging outreach options.

Emerging technology, such as dynamic creative optimization, is breathing new life into mobile browser-based ad campaigns, but marketers should keep an eye on consumer adoption of mobile ad blockers.

In-app advertising can generate high engagement rates, especially with video. Location-based apps and beacons offer additional data that can enhance targeting capabilities.

In full, the report:

Identifies the major mobile technologies being used to reach consumers.

Sizes up the potential reach and potential of each of these mobile technologies.

Presents an example of a company or brand that has successfully leveraged that mobile technology to reach consumers.

Assesses the efficacy of each approach.

Examines the potential pitfalls and other shortcomings of each mobile technology.

