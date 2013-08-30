The Mobile Industry In The UK And Europe Is Highly Developed, But Badly Lags The U.S. In Making Money

What’s holding back the mobile market in Europe?

At BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s tech research service, we’ve often noticed the paradoxical nature of the UK and European smartphone markets. These markets boast high rates of smartphone ownership and usage, but have fallen behind in other ways.

Smartphone bills are much lower than in the U.S. or Korea, for example. So who picks up the money left on the table? Mobile advertisers? App developers? Judging by the data, it doesn’t seem so. The European smartphone user is simply under-monetized compared to the U.S. user.

It’s true that Europe’s economies and their consumers have been through a rough patch. But given the wealth and highly developed infrastructure in the U.K. and continental Europe, one would expect their mobile economies to drive better monetization metrics.

We’ve prepared some charts to shine a light on this monetization gap, part of our coverage of global mobile trends.

