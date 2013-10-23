How The Explosion In Travel Apps Makes It Easier For Marketers To Reach Affluent Frequent Flyers

Today’s smartphones and apps can give real-time transportation advice, locate you anywhere in the world, act as your boarding pass, book your dinner reservation, translate languages, and even help you find a cheap, last-minute hotel room.

That means that phone apps have become one of the best ways to target one of the most valuable consumer segments out there: air travellers. Recent research on mobile travellers has discovered particularities about their demographics and habits that make them quite desirable to brands and advertisers. For example, business travellers are more likely to actually book their travel on mobile (32% do so now), and consumers who use their mobile devices for travel-related services tend to have higher-than-average incomes.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explore the market for mobile travel services, dive into travel-related mobile usage, analyse the data that explains why mobile travellers are attractive to brands and advertisers, and look at some of the barriers to growth in the mobile travel space, particularly the high cost of international data roaming.

Here’s a brief overview of the opportunity:

