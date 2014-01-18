Mobile Has Become The Launching Ground For Banks' Best New Innovations

Banks compete vigorously to gain new customers and enlarge their deposit base. And mobile has become the most important new battleground where this competition is playing out. Banks are rolling out the latest and greatest smartphone and tablets apps and mobile site features to gain an edge on the competition.

Mobile banking features also help banks make inroads with younger consumers, who may be banking for the first time and could become lifelong customers. The banks that establish a reputation for mobile innovation are likely to benefit in the future from greater market share and more engaged — and high-margin — customers.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we take a look at some banking app pioneers and cutting-edge features, detail the competition to develop the best mobile banking tools, examine mobile banking’s growth spurt, and analyse consumer adoption behaviour and barriers.

These are examples of the more advanced mobile banking features:

