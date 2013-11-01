The Mobile Banking Horse Race Has Only Just Begun, Here's How It's Shaping Up

Banks compete vigorously to differentiate themselves in order to gain greater market share and enlarge their deposit base. That’s why mobile has becomes so important. It’s the next battleground for consumers, and banks are rolling out the latest and greatest smartphone apps and mobile site features to gain an edge on the competition.

The banks that establish a reputation for mobile innovation now may benefit in the future from greater market share and more engaged — and high-margin — customers.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we take a look at some banking app pioneers and cutting-edge features, detail the competition to develop the best mobile banking tools, examine mobile banking’s growth spurt, and analyse consumer adoption behaviour and barriers

These are examples of the more advanced mobile banking features:

