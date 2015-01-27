The Mobile App-Install Ad Is Driving A Boom In Mobile Ad Spend --  And Not Just Among Game Makers

The mobile app-install ad — an ad unit that directs users to download a mobile app — arguably offers the most measurable return on investment (ROI) of any major mobile ad format, and has seen a massive rise in popularity among marketers.

These ads are becoming an essential tool for apps seeking to stand out among the millions of mobile apps on the Google Play and the Apple app stores. On top of strong performance, including high clickthrough rates, marketers like app-install ads because their value can often be accurately quantified.

And, for major mobile platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo, Google, and smaller mobile ad platforms like Millennial Media, the high prices these ads commands make them very attractive inventory.

New and exclusive data from BI Intelligence finds that US mobile app-install ad revenue will top $US4.6 billion this year and grow to $US6.8 billion by the end of 2019, increasing by a compound annual growth rate of 14% from 2014. We believe mobile app install ads accounted for about 30% of mobile ad revenue last year.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

