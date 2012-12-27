The Mixing Mate Will Make Pouring, Mixing, and Painting Easier

This is the Mixing Mate by Rockler.



Why We Love It: Anyone who has ever had to paint a room knows how messy the paint container can be. That’s why the Mixing Mate is so awesome — it clamps down on the paint can and has a pistol grip handle that makes it easy to pour the paint. The spring-loaded spout seals up after each pour, too, so you can set it on the shelf when you’re done.

It even comes with a cranking paddle so you can mix your paint more thoroughly than with a stir stick. The Mixing Mate fits any standard one-quart can of paint, stain, or varnish.

Photo: Rockler

Photo: Rockler

Where To Buy: Available through Rockler.

Cost: $14.99.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

