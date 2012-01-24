The Mitt Romney Cover That Bloomberg Businessweek Didn't Want You To See

Whoa. Capital New York’s Azi Paybarah has found this cover of Bloomberg Businessweek, which did not run two weeks ago, showing a bloody and bruised Mitt Romney. (via Buzzfeed)



Editor Josh Tyrangiel explained to Buzzfeed in an emailed statement how this cover image came about:

Two weeks ago (January 16 issue, on stands January 13) we had two great pieces in the magazine: Ashlee Vance’s profile of Steve Ballmer and his efforts to reboot Microsoft, and Peter Coy’s Opening Remarks about how the GOP had turned on Mitt Romney and Private Equity. In the end,we went with Ballmer since the Romney story seemed to have already hit its peak.

Read the whole statement at Buzzfeed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.