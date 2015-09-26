Inside the compound where the missing wife of Scientology's leader might be living

David Miscavige, the leader of the Church of Scientology, is one of the most well-known Scientologists in the world. But Miscavige’s wife, Shelly Miscavige, hasn’t been seen in public since 2006.
The Church of Scientology says that Shelly Miscavige isn’t missing, and she hasn’t been kidnapped. Instead, Scientology says she has been working inside the church.
The disappearance of Shelly Miscavige continues to be a high-profile mystery for Scientology critics and former members. A 2014 Vanity Fair article referred to Shelly Miscavige as “Scientology’s Vanished Queen.”
Filmmaker Alex Gibney’s 2015 Scientology documentary “Going Clear” passes over the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, instead focusing on testimonies from former Scientology members and the history of the organisation’s founder L. Ron Hubbard.
Steve Hall, a former Scientologist who left the church in 2004 after spending the previous 17 years at its international management level as a senior writer of its marketing materials, spoke to Business Insider about where Shelly Miscavige might be. He thinks Shelly is at Scientology’s little-known “Church of Spiritual Technology,” a remote forest compound with prison-like security in Twin Peaks, Calif., near San Bernadino.
It’s important to note that Shelly Miscavige may not actually be held against her will. Instead, she may have been convinced that she must stay at the remote compound to make up any alleged crimes she may have committed against the Church of Scientology. The 2014 Vanity Fair article says that Miscavige was tasked with restructuring the upper levels of Scientology, but she told a former Scientology at her father’s funeral that she had “f—-d up.”
One person who has visited the compound is “Angry Gay Pope,” the nom de guerre of an Anonymous activist who has staged protests against Scientology. In 2010, he took these pictures of the CST compound in Twin peaks, Calif., documenting its spiked fences, razor wire, motion detectors, infrared spotlights, satellite dishes, fuel tanks and mysterious semi-permanent trailers.
This aerial view has notations by Angry Gay Pope. The official address of the compound is 25406 State Highway 189, Twin Peaks, CA 92391.
This was the woman at Twin Peaks' security on the day Angry Gay Pope came to take photos. Doesn't look too threatening, does she? But ...
... These are the spikes on the 'Ultra-Barrier' fence surrounding the compound. The spikes face into the compound, not out, AGP says.
AGP says the compound was originally built about 100 years ago as a country resort for rich people from Los Angeles.
The entire property is surrounded by these inward-facing spiked fences, not just the sections nearest the road. (AGP took these photos by sticking his hand through the bars from the outside.)
This is one of the compound's nicest buildings. Tom Cruise and John Travolta sometimes stay here, AGP believes.
This is a 'gyro gym' -- two concentric circular swings that allow the user to spin and tumble in any direction, as if weightless.
AGP found a damaged portion of the fence. It's not clear whether it was bent by falling trees or something from inside the compound crashing against it.
Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard believed his followers should make sure they could survive World War III.
The site is also dotted with these semi-permanent truck trailers. AGP says each one has a flight of wooden steps in front of it, upon which sits a fire extinguisher.
The Scientologists documented AGP's every move. This remote controlled camera is equipped with an infra-red spotlight to illuminate intruders at night.
At the back of the property, away from the road, the less distinctive Ultra-Barrier is replaced by concertina razor wire. AGP's ex-Scientology sources claim this building houses an elevator that leads to a vault containing Scientology's most important texts.
