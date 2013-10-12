The iOS 7 Event For Corporations That Never Happened (But Should Have)

Corporations buy a lot of smartphones and tablets, fleets of them. Until recently, Apple’s success with this huge market was accidental. Employees demanded that their companies buy iPhones and iPads.
But with its iOS 7, the new operating system for Apple’s mobile devices, Apple started to wise up and include a bunch of features that enterprise IT departments really need.
You wouldn’t have known that from Apple’s big splashy launch event. The business-friendly features made a brief appearance on a single slide and whoosh … they were gone.
So, the folks at Moovweb put together an imaginary, satirical iOS 7 event for corporate CIOs. (Moovweb builds mobile websites for retailers like Macys, Men’s Wearhouse, Kay Jewellers, and works closely with iOS.)
iPads and iPhones work better with 'mobile device management' software that tracks and protects devices.
