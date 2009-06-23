The Missing Anti-Stimulus Governor Is Hiking

Whew!



Turns out that Mark Sanford, the staunchly conservative Governor of South Carolina, wasn’t abducted by aliens, as some had feared.

WaPo: South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford has not been seen or heard from since Thursday, but his staff members said last night that he has been hiking the Appalachian Trail for the past five days.

“I apologise for taking so long to send this update, and was waiting to see if a more definitive idea of what part of the trail he was on before we did so,” said Joel Sawyer, the Republican governor’s spokesman. Sawyer added that he will update the public on Sanford’s specific whereabouts as soon as he knows them.

That was a a real good call to make everyone think he was totally missing, because he wanted to give a more definitive idea of where on the trail he was. Good thing South Carolina didn’t devolve into total chaos.

Still odd, cause there was that bit about the wife not knowing where he was. Did he really not tell her he was going to be out hiking the trail? Seriously?

