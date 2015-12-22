This is the ballot card that caused Steve Harvey to announce the wrong Miss Universe winner

The Miss Universe pageant aired on Sunday evening, but what should have been a celebration became the most cringeworthy moment of the year on television.

A few minutes after announcing Miss Colombia as the winner of the pageant, the show’s host Steve Harvey walked back on stage. He interrupted Miss Columbia, wearing her new crown and Miss Universe sash with flowers in hand, while she was waving to the crowd.

“OK folks, uh…” Harvey said. “I have to apologise. “The first runner-up is Colombia. Miss Universe 2015 is Philippines!”

After a few minutes of pure shock, both Miss Colombia and Miss Philippines stood at the front of the stage. Another Miss Universe worker came out, took the crown off Miss Colombia’s head, and placed it on Miss Philippines’.

“Folks, let me just take control of this,” Harvey tried to explain. “This is exactly what’s on the card,” he said, holding it up for the cameras. “I will take responsibility for this. It was my mistake. It was on the card. Horrible mistake, but the right thing. I can show it to you right here,” he said pointing. “The first runner-up is Colombia. Still a great night. Please don’t hold this against the ladies. We feel so badly but it’s still a great night.”

It’s truly brutal to watch.

Here’s a closer look at the ballot that caused Harvey to say the wrong name. You can see it says the third runner up is Miss USA, the second runner up is Miss Colombia, and the winner is Miss Philippines, although the countries are all written in very small print.

Here’s Steve Harvey correcting his error.

