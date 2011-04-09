The Misleading World Of Atari 2600 Box Art

Box art has come a long way since the 1970s and 80s, back when artists had to dream up elaborate sketches and paintings to up sell games devoid of detail. At least today, the artwork on the shelf resembles characters and situations from the game it represents. You know, as opposed to everything on the Atari 2600. God forbid someone turns the case around and sees what the game actually looks like.

On that note, we chose some games from the recently released Atari’s Greatest Hits and compared them to their classic box art. We’re sure you’ll agree that the con was on.

Adventure

What customers saw…a fantasy world starring a large and imposing dragon. Oh look, it knows how to use a key.

What customers received…a literal square for a hero and a few multicolored and average sized ducks…we mean dragons.

Asteroids

What customers saw…a star fighter charging through a dangerous asteroid field.

What customers received…a bunch of flat blobs and a boring ship.

Combat

What customers saw…World War friggin’ 3.

What customers received…a bunch of mazes with slow moving tanks and planes.

Outlaw

What customers saw…the meanest hombres in the Wild West. Clint Eastwood, eat your heart out.

What customers received…two dudes (at least we think they’re dudes) hiding behind a cactus.

Sky Diver

What customers saw…only the coolest air show of all time.

What customers received…some guy slowly descending to his doom. Did we mention how slow he is? Ah yes, and a plane crash, just like a real air show.

Warlords

What customers saw…a knight in shining armour, ready to use his sword to protect the kingdom.

What customers received… what the hell is that?

3-D Tic-Tac-Toe

What customers saw…some kid wearing a space suit matching Xs and Os with a funky looking robot.

What customers received…a series of lame grids in front of a bland background. We’ll stick to pen and paper Tic-Tac-Toe, thanks.

Casino

What customers saw…a fabulous resort, suave looking gamblers and one very excited and smoking hot lady.

What customers received…a few card games. No ladies. Seems like fun, right? Right?

Circus Atari

What customers saw…two limber dudes flying through the air, dancing elephants and a whole lot of balloons. Cirque du Soleil, eat your heart out.

What customers received…two humanoid like creatures bouncing on a see-saw.

