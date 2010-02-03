The Heartbreaking Beijing Slums That Are Filled With Young College Graduates

China’s booming economy can’t keep up with its demographic crisis, as millions of new college graduates are unable to find good jobs.
Graduates live by the thousands in “intellectual slums” on the outskirts of Beijing, according to France 24.
Many residents are stuck in the slums, burdened with heavy student loans and a saturated job market.
A series of photos posted on a Chinese message board chronicle the life of young graduates in the Tangjialing slum. The post, La solitude do DanDan, includes a depressing narrative by the author.
In the long run, a more educated population will do wonders for the Chinese economy. But in the meantime, this should serve as a strong reminder of how much wealthier our society remains (for now).
'Most people come to Beijing full of hope. They go to uni and then decide to stay to start their career here. But with the saturated job market, they've got no choice but to live in places like these. I'm thought of as lucky, because I earn 1,000 Yuan (100 euros) a month. But you can never be sure of holding onto your job.
'People will eat bread rolls and nothing else for weeks to save money. But I keep telling them, that if they don't eat well, they won't be healthy enough to work properly.'
Source: MOP.com
'The bus stop. More than 10,000 people wait here every morning. There are more than 10 lines that stop here, but the buses are still packed.'
Source: MOP.com
'There are even people employed to push us on to the bus so that the doors can close. Sometimes you have to wait two hours for a bus with space to come.'
Source: MOP.com
'It's hard to say how we carry on with this life. Some get by, others fail, but at least we all learn how to persevere; it's a useful experience for later life.
