The Heartbreaking Beijing Slums That Are Filled With Young College Graduates

China’s booming economy can’t keep up with its demographic crisis, as millions of new college graduates are unable to find good jobs.



Graduates live by the thousands in “intellectual slums” on the outskirts of Beijing, according to France 24.

Many residents are stuck in the slums, burdened with heavy student loans and a saturated job market.

A series of photos posted on a Chinese message board chronicle the life of young graduates in the Tangjialing slum. The post, La solitude do DanDan, includes a depressing narrative by the author.

In the long run, a more educated population will do wonders for the Chinese economy. But in the meantime, this should serve as a strong reminder of how much wealthier our society remains (for now).

See The Miserable Cramped Slums Of Beijing Graduates >

