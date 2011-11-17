The "Mirror Mirror" Trailer Has Officially Convinced Us That It Will Be Nothing Like "Snow White And The Huntsmen" (VIDEO)

Days after the trailer for “Snow White and the Huntsman” bowed, Relativity has released a preview for its own Snow White story, “Mirror Mirror” — and to say the films bear no resemblance to each other is an understatement.



Admittedly, the absence of Kristen Stewart immediately lightens a movie by 30 per cent — but “Mirror Mirror” is downright meringuelike compared to the shadowy, action-leaning “Huntsman.”

Armie Hammer, who seems to have been genetically based on fairytale prince renderings, is smiling so hard in every shot it looks like his jaw may snap. Nathan Lane is typically adorable.

And as the heroine, Lily Collins is the picture of innocence.

But the biggest surprise of all?

Julia Roberts as the queen has a good bit of comedic material to work with — and she’s amusing us more than she has in a long time. (It doesn’t hurt that her royal hairstyle is strikingly similar to her “My Best Friend’s Wedding” look).

Below, watch the trailer — and click through to a side-by-side comparison of the Snow White blockbuster rivals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.