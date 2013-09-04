29 Reasons Why The Minnesota State Fair Is The Best State Fair In America [PHOTOS]

The Minnesota State Fair is simply the best state fair in the U.S.
The annual fair, which ended yesterday, has the highest daily attendance of any state fair in the country (Its total attendance only trails slightly behind the Texas State Fair, and that’s because the Texas State Fair goes two weeks longer than Minnesota’s.)
Since 1859, the Great Minnesota Get Together has been the main attraction, bringing tens of thousands of Minnesotans to the Twin Cities. There have only been a handful of times that Minnesota hasn’t hosted the fair since its inception — including during the Civil War; in 1945, due to war-time fuel shortages; and because of a polio epidemic in 1946.
This year, more than 1.7 million visitors flocked to the fair, dealing with temperatures that often topped 90 degrees. They came to see the butter sculptures and livestock, ride the rides, and eat all the foods on a stick they possibly could.
We visited the Minnesota state fair this year to see firsthand why it’s the nation’s greatest. But don’t be sad if you missed out — there’s always next year!
The Minnesota State Fair is the biggest state fair in the country, in terms of daily attendance. Each year, over 1.7 million people flock to the Great Minnesota Get Together.
Into farm life? There are plenty of cows, sheep, goats, and baby animals to pet at the fair. There are even some llamas!
Or if birds are more your thing, there are some prize cockerels, roosters, turkeys, and ducks around, too.
You can experience the miracle of life. There are TVs set up around the CHS Miracle of Birth Center to watch farm animals -- wait for it -- give birth. It's a very popular event.
Nearly 200 calves, lambs, goats, and piglets are born each year at the fair. That's a lot of cute baby animals!
Want to post photos of everything you eat at the fair? You're in luck: The grounds have their own wi-fi.
And the 'World's Greatest' fries. It takes about 145 tons of potatoes to make all the french fries Minnesotans consume each year.
Wash it all down with $US1 all-you-can-drink milk. Minnesotans drink 25,000 gallons of milk (chocolate or plain) each year at the fair.
There are lots of bizarre foods to try, like smoking Comet Corn that tasted suspiciously similar to frozen Cap'n Crunch.
There are tons of foods on a stick -- over 70 kinds in all. The 'hotdish' on a stick is an entire meal on a skewer, deep-fried.
You can eat a corn dog from Pronto Pups, a historic food truck. It's estimated 500,000 corn dogs are consumed each year during the fair, on a stick, of course.
Each one is over 500 calories, but don't worry -- you'll work off a fraction of that walking around.
If you like rides and games, then head to Midway. There are over 300 rides and attractions here alone.
Take your sweetheart for a spin on Ye Olde Mill -- a popular makeout spot for couples. It's been a romantic part of the fair for 100 years.
If you're tired of walking, you can hop on the skylift and rest your weary feet -- and get a great bird's eye view of the fairgrounds.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.