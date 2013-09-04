29 Reasons Why The Minnesota State Fair Is The Best State Fair In America [PHOTOS]

The Minnesota State Fair is simply the best state fair in the U.S.

The annual fair, which ended yesterday, has the highest daily attendance of any state fair in the country (Its total attendance only trails slightly behind the Texas State Fair, and that’s because the Texas State Fair goes two weeks longer than Minnesota’s.)

Since 1859, the Great Minnesota Get Together has been the main attraction, bringing tens of thousands of Minnesotans to the Twin Cities. There have only been a handful of times that Minnesota hasn’t hosted the fair since its inception — including during the Civil War; in 1945, due to war-time fuel shortages; and because of a polio epidemic in 1946.

This year, more than 1.7 million visitors flocked to the fair, dealing with temperatures that often topped 90 degrees. They came to see the butter sculptures and livestock, ride the rides, and eat all the foods on a stick they possibly could.

We visited the Minnesota state fair this year to see firsthand why it’s the nation’s greatest. But don’t be sad if you missed out — there’s always next year!

