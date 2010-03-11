The Mindblowing Bubble In The "Miami Of China"

Miami was one of the ground zeroes of the US property bubble, and it seems that the Miami of China — Haikou — is experiencing the same.



As you can see here, it’s got a nice southern orientation and tropical climate.

So it’s no wonder that home prices — in this chart from Waverly Advisors — there are going parabolic even by China standards.

Photo: Waverly Advisors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.