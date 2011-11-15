A Chinese Millionaire Is Turning His Private Island Into A Hunting Ground For The Rich

Chinese entrepreneur Huang Yimin made headlines last week as the first person in the country to own an entire island, according to China Daily.



The millionaire businessman reportedly paid $529,000 for a certificate granting him permission to run a tourist business on Danmenshan Island, located off the coast of Ningbo of east Zhejiang province, for the next 50 years.

Huang, who made his fortune in the petrochemical industry, has ambitious plans to turn the uninhabited island into a hunting reserve for wealthy people in China, where hunting is the latest craze.

According to the UK Telegraph, Huang has already spent over $5 million to stock the island with wild boar, pheasants and deer.

The Telegraph reported:

Chinese wishing to try their hand at bagging an animal can now pay 120 yuan for entrance onto the island and another 100 yuan to rent a rifle, plus 10 yuan, or £1, for every bullet they fire.

“We bought a few hundred wild boar, wild ducks, pheasants and barking deer from hunters who had captured them on the mainland,” said one of Mr Huang’s employees on the island, who would only name himself as Mr Zhou.

More than 200 hunting clubs have reportedly opened in China in the past few years.

An aerial view of Danmenshan Island

Photo: Google Earth

