'The Millionaire Next Door' identifies the traits shared by financially successful people

Here’s one of the most influential books about wealth out there.

In “The Millionaire Next Door,” Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko identify seven key traits shared among people who have accumulated wealth.

According to them, the “millionaire next door” lives well below her means, allocates time and money efficiently, and believes that financial independence is more important than social status — and much more.

“The implication of ‘The Millionaire Next Door’… is that nearly anybody with a steady job can amass a tidy fortune,” according to a Forbes review of the book.

