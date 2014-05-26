THE MILLION-DOLLAR DUMP: Surely, This Is The Top

Via Catherine Cashmore and the Daily Telegraph, take a look at this utter dump of a house that sold in Leichhardt in Sydney’s inner west at the weekend.

It’s a dilapidated wreck on 278 square metres. The price: $980,000.

Now, sure, Leichhardt has been one of the hottest suburbs in Sydney’s latest property boom. But take a look:

It gets even better – or worse, depending on your view – inside:

Looks even better inside http://t.co/08crkAYh8D.. Land prices out of control. pic.twitter.com/O6kgfyJQ04 — C Cashmore (@CCASHMORE_BUYER) May 26, 2014

More horrifying pictures here. The property’s listed here.

A senior economist at one of the major banks told me that the sign of a real housing bubble was a kind of mania, reflected in weird stories starting to appear about house sales in the media.

Do we start ticking the boxes?

