The Military's Version Of The Onion Is Now So Popular Its Server Just Crashed

The satirical news site for the military, published by BI Smoke Pit Contributor and owner of CollegeVeteran.com Paul Szoldra, was brought down this morning after a link in an Army Times article about the blog overloaded the site with traffic.It’s about time the blog exploded with traffic. Duffel Blog has been steadily growing in popularity, making news across the web with its pitch-perfect satire of life in the employment of the Department of defence.



The link is likely dead at the moment, but the blog can be found here.

A little more than a week ago, Gizmodo was duped by Duffel Blog when their piece on an “Inverted Multi-purpose ballistic tomahawk bayonet” was believed to be about a real, fantastical military device. It was not.

According to the article in Army Times, the blog has also led to irate phone calls to brass from misunderstanding servicemembers.

When the server recovers from the ocean of Army Times traffic, it’s really worth a look. Until then, there’s always the facebook account.

