The Military Needs To Get Its Carbon Emissions Under Control

Oil’s up to almost $61. [Bloomberg]
Green car gold rush anticipated thanks to fuel standards. [Reuters]
Joe Romm says Chuck Todd is a fool, and doesn’t get climate change reporting. [Grist]
The military needs to cut its carbon footprint, big time. [NYT]
Refiners screwed by new fuel standards. [Reuters]
IPO market is the key to saving the renewable energy market. [Reuters]
GE research in NY receiving $2 million and $5 million per year for five years from the government. [Daily Gazette]
Why isn’t Exxon involved in more M&A? [FT]
Oracle’s end to end push into the smart grid. [Greentech Media]
The UN starts to draft its agreement on cap and trade. That means getting 192 nations on the same page. [Bloomberg]
Cars not expected to shrink under Obama’s new fuel standards. [Bloomberg]
They’ve found the missing link for the human species. [Guardian]
