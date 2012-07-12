The Military Sold This Advanced Prototype Stealth Ship To Scrap For A 95% Loss

Photo: US Navy

The Sea Shadow was built in 1984 by Lockheed Martin and cost the United States $50 million.After three decades of not doing anything in particular — the ship never saw use, and no more were desired by the Navy — the stealth ship was sold to the highest bidder this past week to the tune of $2.5 million.



Originally, the Navy tried to give the vessels to museums, but there weren’t any takers.

After that plan failed, the General Services Administration put the ships up for auction, with a starting bid of just over $100,000.

The ships were bought by Bay Ship & Yacht Co., which plans to use the scrapped ship as a dry dock. They say they don’t think they’re going to make money on it.

Now check out one of the military’s best investments, knives in use since the Second World War >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.