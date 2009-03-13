The Military Is Told To Go Green

The US military is being told to cut back on its oil usage and become more efficient. The military uses a serious amount of oil every day, in just Iraq and Afghanistan alone, it burns through 2 million barrels daily reports CleanBeta. And for every $10 increase in the price of oil the Department of defence’s budget grows $1.3 billion.



Alan Shaffer, executive director of the defence Energy Task Force at the Pentagon, said the department takes the issue seriously, noting that its investment in energy security and related projects had grown from $440 million in 2006 to $1.3 billion in 2009.

If we were smart-alec types, we’d point out that the budget for energy security should include all the money spent in Iraq, but that’s not really our style.

