The Anaheim Ducks WIll Wear The 'Mighty Ducks' Uniform For Its 20th Anniversary This Weekend

The Anaheim Ducks are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise this weekend and will wear the classic ‘Mighty Ducks’ look for their game against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

The Walt Disney Company was the founder of the franchise in 1993, which was originally called The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim based on the 1992 movie, The Mighty Ducks. The team wore the identical jerseys from the movie with the same exact logo and colour scheme.

The team wore different variations of the classic jerseys and logo up until 2006 before Disney sold the franchise to current owners Henry and Susan Samueli. The Samuelis changed the name of the franchise to the Anaheim Ducks and the team has sported the current Ducks emblem and jersey ever since.

On Sunday, the Anaheim Ducks will wear the classic emblem from the 1990s film series to honour the history of the franchise:

Jonas Hiller’s throwback Mighty Ducks mask for Sunday’s game. In a word: awesome pic.twitter.com/styBheyJK5

— Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) October 10, 2013

