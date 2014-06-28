The Midwest Is Almost Entirely Free Of Middle East Oil

Rob Wile

There have been so many milestones during the Great American Shale Boom that some occasionally fall through the cracks.

Like this one from Morgan Stanley’s Adam Longson: refineries in the Midwest have basically stopped using oil imported from the Middle East.

Of the 2 million barrels a day processed by the so-called PADD 2 district, 98.3% now come from Canada, and the rest basically from Saudi Arabia, according to the EIA.

A decade ago, it was 69% Canadian, 13% Saudi, and the rest from other OPEC nations. Here’s the chart:

Morgan stanley midwest importsMorgan Stanley

And here’s the map showing the different PADD districts:

Eia padd mapEIA

Longson says that the Gulf Coast district is still somewhat reliant on Saudi crude, though even here the figures are down.

Remarkable developments.

