The Middleton Family Is Under Investigation For Olympic Copyright Infringement

Photo: Youtube

Lawyers for the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (Locog) will look at the website of the Middleton family and investigate whether it breaches the strict advertising rules of the London 2012 Olympic Games.Questions have been asked about whether the website of the company Party Pieces owned by the Duchess of Cambridge’s’ family, is in breach of the Olympic Act 2006, which could result in court action and a possible £20,000 fine.



Locog has a sponsor branding team of 300 people who enforce the act across the country to protect the intellectual copyright of words associated with the Olympic Games such as “gold”, “Games”, “2012”, “summer” and “London”.

Sources have told Telegraph Sport that any alleged breaches of the code will be looked at “no matter who they are”.

“The standard practice is to issue a warning letter, but in blatant breaches or where the company refuses to co-operate we take it seriously,” an Olympic source told Telegraph Sport his morning.

Locog has raised £700 million from selling official branding rights to 55 companies and are particularly vigilant about protecting those rights, going to the extent of removing florists’ tissue paper bouquets in the shape of an Olympic rings and demanding local real estate agents pull down congratulatory signs about the Games during the Olympic torch route.

The International Olympic Committee is just as sensitive about illegal use of the Olympic rings and the ring colours.

The Middleton family is advertising on its website extensive party goods under the heading “Celebrate the Games” and even has a ring toss game in the Olympic colours.

At the top of the page there is imagery of a Union Flag-covered Olympic torch and a female throwing a javelin under “Let the Games Begin”.

The Duchess’s sister, Pippa Middleton, has a blog called the ‘Party Times’, with one post titled “Celebrate The Games & Support the GB Team!”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.