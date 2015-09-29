THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE UPDATE REPORT: Power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs that are gaining ground

Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS dominate the smartphone platform market, controlling a combined 95.7% of the installed base in the US. But the global battle for subscribers between the two operating systems is expected to intensify, especially as the US and China — powerhouse smartphone markets — reach saturation.

Growth of iOS device shipments is outpacing growth of Android device shipments, but Android’s opportunity in low-end and emerging markets is still greater. iOS has been boosted heavily by the launch of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, but Android bounced back in Q2.

In a new report, BI Intelligence takes a closer look at the biggest developments in the smartphone market during the first half of 2015, including what the platform landscape looks like at the country level. We also review how the world’s largest vendors are positioning themselves in the battle for some of the fastest-growing mobile markets.

Here are some key points from the report:

In full, the report:

