THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Xbox Cashing In On Virtual Goods Market

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Flat In Confused Market

As stocks decide which way to go today, shares of MSFT are holding flat at around $26.50. Over the long haul, Microsoft is in a challenging spot as the world moves away from PC-based computing toward cloud and mobile computing. The next potential catalyst is Office 2010, which has just been released. The stock currently trades at 13x 2010E P/E, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples, but Microsoft’s rapid growth days are likely behind it.

Xbox Live Raking In The Cash On Virtual Goods (Forbes)

Microsoft’s Xbox Live service has quietly grown its own virtual goods business to an estimated $625 million in revenue annually and has recently surpassed its subscriptions business. The launch of Kinect earlier this week is aimed at capturing a broader audience of players which means more potential purchasers of virtual goods as well.

Microsoft’s Could Computing Strategy Could Give Competitors A Run For Their Money (Forbes)

Microsoft’s Azure gives developers the option of building applications in the cloud via Microsoft’s data centres, not just on a company’s server. This is important to cost reduction for a company and could give Softie an edge over Google and Amazon. While admittedly Microsoft was late to the party, 10,000 customers since the beta launch in February is nothing to take lightly.

Ballmer Talks Mobile, Office, And His Vision For Microsoft (CNN Money)

Steve Ballmer gave a series of interviews to specifically to talk about the future of Microsoft and its business. He predicts a turnaround in Windows Mobile’s market share, driven by the upcoming Windows Phone 7 (good luck) as well as Office 2010. He believes the new software product remains simple to use while responding to users’ needs and sounds off on the web version and the company’s competitive challenges.

To Buy Or Not To Buy Microsoft: A Comparison Versus Peers (The Motley Fool)

Is it time to consider Microsoft for your portfolio? Based on several key benchmarks (revenue growth, gross margin, debt-to-equity, etc.) versus some other software peers, investors might want to hold off. While not a terrible score, CDC Software appears to be a ‘better’ opportunity currently.

Microsoft Declares Quarterly Dividend (Microsoft)

It’s that time again. Microsoft announced its quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable September 9, 2010 to shareholders of record on August 19, 2010. The ex-dividend date will be August 17, 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.