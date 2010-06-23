THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Windows And Office Monopolies Continue To Erode

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Yes, Steve. It’s that bad.

MSFT Flat With The Market

As Fitch Ratings cut its views on European banks, the market is trading sideways. Macro fears aside, Microsoft remains in a challenging spot as the world moves away from PC-based computing toward cloud and mobile computing. The next potential catalyst is Office 2010, which has just been released. The stock currently trades at 13x 2010E P/E, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples, but Microsoft’s rapid growth days are likely behind it.

The Odds Are Increasing That Microsoft’s Business Will Collapse (Business Insider)

Henry Blodget points out a very possible reality, one that many of our contributors today would agree with. Microsoft could become a boring technology utility and software provider for the business community; a far cry from where the company was positioned a decade ago. With Windows and Office comprising a majority of the company’s business, it has left little for investors to be excited about. Worse, if the growth of new mobile devices continues to erode the need for Windows and move apps to the cloud (which seems likely), Microsoft’s core monopolies could be destroyed.

Microsoft Saw The iPad Coming And Still Blew It (CNet)

When I was an analyst attending Microsoft’s annual analyst day in Redmond more than 5 years ago, I distinctly remember Gates and Ballmer talking the future of mobile computing and the tablet PC. What happened? Well, Apple and Steve Jobs happened. Ina Fried at CNet says Microsoft was ahead of its time and had other more pressing projects, like Longhorn (the overhaul to Windows XP) and the emergence of netbooks. That said, it will be interesting how the company will respond to the competitive threats which are signaling the company’s demise.

For The Life Of It, Microsoft Can’t Figure Out What’s Next (PC World)

The future of computing is mobile, the cloud and desktop virtualization (amongst other things). On all fronts, Microsoft has challenges of epic proportions. Windows Phone 7 will battle the iPhone and Android. The Azure platform to address cloud-based development, announced in 2008, still hasn’t gotten off the ground. With a strong relationship with Citrix, Microsoft has unrealized desktop virtualization power. While it’s clear that Mr. Softie is thinking about the future, the company can’t seem to execute to save it’s stock price.

This Is Microsoft’s Opportunity To Kill Google And Apple With Xbox (The Motley Fool)

Microsoft’s Xbox 360 has been successful; beating Sony’s PlayStation 3 to market while holding a slim sales lead and is positioned to thwart the next generation of Nintendo. Kinect should enhance the platform as well, appealing to casual gamers. The overall initial vision, however, was to dominate media in the living room. While everything is converging as the software giant predicted a decade ago, the time is now for Microsoft to strike (Apple and Google) and aggressively stretch the Xbox into a full-featured media platform.



Daily Trader: Watch For MSFT Rebound As Shares Off 16% Since 1Q Earnings (SmarTrend)

Yesterday MSFT lost nearly 2%, taking the trading range below the 3-day low of $26 on volume of 49 million shares. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $28.39 and $28.42, providing resistance for a short-term rebound in the shares. Since the company reported first quarter earnings 57 days ago, the shares have fallen nearly 16%.

