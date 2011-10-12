THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Microsoft Squeezing Every Last Drop Out Of Smartphone Manufacturers

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Off With Markets

Stocks are sideways in early trading Tuesday as investors await the results of a key vote by Slovakia on expanding the euro zone rescue fund. Click here for LIVE COVERAGE. Shares of MSFT are off as well as we head into earnings season. Upcoming catalysts include first fiscal quarter earnings announcement on Thursday, October 20 at 5:30pm ET; Windows 8 and entrance into the tablet market; Windows Phone 7 / Mango rollout (see below) and adoption with hardware partner Nokia; strides against current market leaders in cloud computing; making money in the online business, including integration of Skype and improving the search / display business; and continued evolution of Kinect and next generation Xbox console (see below). The stock currently trades at 7.7x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow.Microsoft Planning For LTE 4G Like The Rest Of The Smartphone World (All Things Digital)

Microsoft is planning to move Windows Phone’s to modern hardware features like dual-core processors and LTE 4G once the timing’s right, the company mobile head Andy Lees said. None will arrive until software, chipsets and batteries are up to the challenge. Currently the Windows Phone platform isn’t set up to capitalise on multi-core chipsets while Microsoft and its partners took a conscious decision to hold off on 4G until the power/performance balance was addressed. Yawn.

Microsoft Coaxing Smartphone Manufacturers To Up Ad Spending (Bloomberg)

Microsoft has pressured Windows Phone manufacturers to boost their marketing spend promoting the platform. So far, handset sales have been “disappointing” Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer admitted, despite efforts to position Windows Phone as a “very strong third ecosystem” behind rivals. According to Andy Lees, president of Microsoft’s mobile unit, Samsung and HTC have both agreed to upping their marketing budgets, which may include everything from advertising to retail staff to pique consumer interest. This after Microsoft dumped millions into their rival Nokia. Suckers.

Nokia Trying To Woo Windows Phone Developers (SlashGear)

Some future Windows Phone developers just had their day made as Nokia is evidently prepared to give out free Nokia Windows Phones to woo them over. There was a Nokia Windows Phone Training event in London recently, where Nokia is demonstrating the power and capability of Windows Phone to new developers. The testing smartphone is currently known as the “Searay” will launch as the Nokia 800.

Dell Pulls Out Of Windows Phone Race (WP Central)

Dell has canceled its plans to launch any Windows Phone Mango devices and may completely bail out of the Windows Phone market for at least the next year. Dell was rumoured to release a device called “Wrigley.” The news of Dell’s hiatus doesn’t come as a huge shock, as the company has been keeping suspiciously quiet on the Windows Phone front for months now.

Google’s Search Share Increases In September At Yahoo’s Expense (Bloomberg)

Google increased its U.S. market share to 65.3% in September, up from 64.8 per cent in August, as Yahoo dropped to less than 16.3%, according to comScore. Microsoft was unchanged at 14.7% giving them a combined share of 31%. Microsoft and Yahoo have struggled to erode Google’s leadership, even after joining forces in the search market last year.

Microsoft Getting More Serious About Daily Deals (TechCrunch)

Microsoft appears to be readying the formal launch of a Bing-branded daily deals website powered by white-label group buying platform service provider Tippr. Tests are already underway and users must sign in using Windows Live or their Facebook account to receive the Bing Deals emails. This offering is notably different from Microsoft’s earlier launch of Bing Deals, featuring links to aggregated deals from a number of partners.

Developers Hit At New Xbox Console (Winrumors)

Microsoft developers and staff have revealed they are working on a new Xbox console via LinkedIn profiles. Senior creative director for Xbox Jonathan Harris is currently working on the next generation of entertainment while others are working on branding elements. Given the current Xbox 360’s lifespan, it seems more than likely. It’s not the end of things for the Xbox 360 however, rumours point to November for a new UI to arrive on the console. And expect to be seeing more of the new Xbox at next year’s E3.

