THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Shareholders Not Pleased With Stock Performance But This Presents A Buying Opportunity

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Up With Market

Global markets are being lifted today on expectations for a bailout for Ireland. Shares of MSFT were off yesterday as the company got an earful from irritated investors. Shares today are up over 1%. Upcoming catalysts include continued upgrade cycles of Office 2010 and Windows 7; any entrance into the tablet market (even just as an operating system); Windows Phone 7 adoption; strides against current market leaders in cloud computing; and holiday sales of Kinect. The stock currently trades at 8x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples.

Microsoft’s $250 Million Facebook Investment Was Brilliant (Business Insider)

Back in 2007, Microsoft was stupid and desperate that it paid a ridiculous $15 billion valuation to invest $250 million in Facebook. Who’s laughing now? Microsoft and Facebook, are working ever more closely together. Google and Facebook, meanwhile, are now having a pissing match over Facebook’s refusal to allow users to export their information. And as Facebook becomes even more central to people’s lives, they’re likely to clash more and more.

Apple Takes Third Spot From Microsoft As Portfolio Manager favourite (Indie Research)

With the deadline for third quarter regulatory filings behind us, investors are now privy to the latest holdings from Wall Street’s top money managers, and it’s always interesting to take a look at the Pros’ favourite stocks. Energy giant ExxonMobil and healthcare blue chip Johnson & Johnson were ranked first and second in Pro popularity again, but there was a changing of the guard in the tech space as Apple passed Microsoft for the number-three spot on the list. Fitting as Apple has over taken market-cap and quarterly revenue as well.

Gates And Ballmer Are Selling Shares Of Microsoft, Should You? (The Street)

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and Chairman Bill Gates faced frustrated shareholders at the tech giant’s shareholder meeting. Recent insider selling by the Microsoft executives was front-and-centre among Microsoft investor gripes. Investor scepticism about insider sales isn’t about the immediate impact on stock price; it’s about the sinking feeling, right or wrong, that management is backing away from a more bullish outlook for the company. As Microsoft shares struggle to gain momentum, it raises the question for Microsoft shareholders: If Ballmer and Gates are selling Microsoft shares in droves, should you be too?

Buy MSFT On Yesterday’s Sell-Off (The Street)

Marek Fuchs tells Microsoft traders to buy on the hangover of yesterday’s shareholder meeting. Investors are obviously frustrated over the lackluster returns over the last decade. But whining about insider selling is old news. In truth, Microsoft has been buying back stock has seen significant uptake in Windows 7 which may not present huge upside, but the dip in the stock yesterday presents a buying opportunity.

Daily Trader: Five Dividend Stocks You Should Own But MSFT Isn’t One Of Them (The Motley Fool)

In searching through a database of nearly 300 institutions to find the stocks that appeared most often among the top holdings of each manager’s portfolio and then looking for the stocks paying at least 3%, here are the top five stocks ranked by dividend yield: AT&T, Merck, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Chevron. None of these stocks were among the eight most popularly held stocks overall. Although Microsoft and ExxonMobil pay dividends that fall short of the 3% mark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.