THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Here Come Plans For Next Versions Of Windows Embedded OS Offerings

AP

MSFT Down In A Sliding Market

Stocks were all over the place this morning and are currently sliding in the red despite retail sales climbing in October (thanks to the iPhone) and while wholesale prices dropped for the first time in four months indicating subsiding inflation pressures. Shares of MSFT are in the negative along with the rest of tech. Upcoming catalysts include Windows 8 and entrance into the tablet market; Windows Phone 7 / Mango rollout and adoption with hardware partner Nokia; strides against current market leaders in cloud computing; making money in the online business, including integration of Skype and improving the search / display business; and continued evolution of Kinect and next generation Xbox console. The stock currently trades at 7.1x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow.Windows / Nokia Partnership Paying Off As Developer Interest Grows (Appcelerator)

Windows Phone has solidified its status as the third most attractive smartphone OS ahead of BlackBerry, according to a new survey by Appcelerator (IDC). Not surprisingly, 91% of developers are “very interested” in developing for the iPhone and 83% are very interested in developing for Android phones. Windows Phone, by comparison, merits that level of attention from just 38% of survey respondents.

Flooding In Thailand Could Hurt PC Shipments, Which Is Bad News For Microsoft (BusinessWeek)

Dina Bass is reporting that widespread flooding in Thailand will directly impact PC markets in the first half of next year, with worldwide shipments dropping by up to 20% in the first quarter compared to previous projections, according to IDC. Thailand accounts for up to 45% of worldwide hard-drive production and the flooding has damaged more than a dozen hard-disk-drive factories. Companies which could be affected include, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, Dell and Microsoft. Goldman Sachs recently adjusted Microsoft numbers accordingly.

Microsoft Starting To Talk About Next Gen Embedded Products (ZDNet)

Mary Jo Foley reports that Microsoft officials have begun sharing some roadmaps for the next versions of its many Windows Embedded operating system offerings, including plans to update some of them so they’re based on Windows 8. These include: OS for devices such as ATMs and kiosks, real-time operating system for small-footprint, specialised devices, etc. Microsoft is still not disclosing Windows 8’s planned release date, but it is widely expected to be available in the third quarter next year.

Microsoft Moves Its Online Guy To Run Xbox (All Things Digital)

According to Tricia Duryee, Microsoft online business veteran Yusuf Mehdi will become head of marketing for the Interactive Entertainment Division (IED) that includes the Xbox game division. The current chief audience officer for online services will start his new job as chief marketing officer for the game business on December 5. In his new position, Mehdi will be the face of the Xbox 360, Xbox Live and Kinect brands including product management and marketing, PR, advertising and brand relationship. Click here for the real story as to why the head of Bing bolted.

