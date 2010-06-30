THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Microsoft Is Hosed In Mobile

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Hitting 9-Month Low

Shares of MSFT continue to be weak as both company specific and economic fears weigh in. Microsoft remains in a challenging spot as the world moves away from PC-based computing toward cloud and mobile computing. The next potential catalyst is the upgrade cycle of Office 2010 and Windows 7. The stock currently trades at 12x 2010E P/E, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples, but Microsoft’s rapid growth days are likely behind it.



Microsoft Is Toast When It Comes To Mobile (Minyanville)

Microsoft promoted its upcoming Windows Phone 7 operating system in New York City last week, but nobody outside of the tech media cared. The world was simply way too busy loving or hating iPhone 4. Basically, if your name isn’t Apple, Android is going to kill you in the smartphone world. Microsoft’s chances of making money in the smartphone market “isn’t spectacular, even in a best-case scenario.”

Like We Said, Microsoft Is Screwed In Mobile (Mashable)

Verizon is cutting the price of Microsoft’s socially-inclined Kin line just a month after hitting the market. While great for consumers (who don’t have an iPhone or the any of the Android-based phones), that’s not a great sign for demand.

Apple’s Success Being Closely Monitored By Microsoft (CNet)

Newly leaked documents about Microsoft’s Windows 8 offers insight into the next version of the operating system. One thing that is made overwhelmingly clear is that Softie has been paying close attention to Apple. Microsoft even has plans for an App store. To take a peek at all the slides, check out Microsoft Kitchen’s post.

Rivals Are In Microsoft’s Sights (eWeek)

In response to Frank Shaw, Microsoft’s top press relations official, Daryl Taft defends the software giant in eWeek saying the bold and proactive stance is long overdue from Microsoft to fight back amidst the onslaught of smack talk. The most compelling arguments are the software giant’s absolute net income in comparison (not even comparable annuals) as well as the fact that the company doubled revenue from 2000 to 2009. That’s funny – Apple’s about to do that from 2009 to 2010. Not even Frank had words for Microsoft’s negligence in mobile.

Microsoft Believes Hard-Core Gamers Likely First Adopters Of Kinect (Computer And Video Games)

Microsoft worldwide product marketing manager, Ryan Moore, believes hard-core gamers will be first to pick up Kinect when it hits stores later this year. Most of the Kinect titles the company showed off at E3, including Kinectimals, Kinect Sports, and Kinect Adventure, were more mainstream geared toward the casual gamer. The titles were very Wii-like. Given Nintendo’s track record with hard-core gamers, this could mean trouble for Microsoft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.