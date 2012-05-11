THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: 'Smoked By Windows' Campaign A Surprising Success

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Off With Tech

Markets are selling off from highs after jobless claims came right in line. Shares of MSFT are off with the rest of tech. Catalysts for the stock include Windows 8, Windows Server 8, Office 15 and Windows Phone 8; expansion in the smartphone market with primary hardware partner Nokia; strides in cloud computing; profitability in the online business, including integration of Skype; and continued evolution of Kinect and next generation Xbox. The stock currently trades at 7.8x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow.Smoked By Windows Campaign Is A Smoking Success (VentureBeat)

Microsoft’s Smoked by Windows Phone campaign has generated over 100 million consumer impressions across a variety of media. Microsoft launched the contest at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, in an effort to show how much faster Windows Phone can perform certain tasks. Over 50,000 smartphones tried to take on Windows Phones, and Microsoft’s platform won over 98% of the challenges. The campaign’s YouTube videos have generated over 8 million views on YouTube, and they also appear in two of YouTube’s Top 5 lists.

U.S A Bright Spot For Nokia’s Lumia Phone (All Things Digital)

Though demand for Nokia’s new Lumia smartphones has been spotty across the globe, the Lumia 900 continues to sell reasonably well in the U.S. Retail checks conducted by Raymond James analyst Tavis McCourt suggest that the device is the second-best-selling device at most AT&T stores, after the iPhone. “Our conversations with store reps indicated no signs of Lumia demand ‘falling off a cliff’ following the reasonably strong launch week,” McCourt says. “Clearly, at $99 and with very noticeable retail store support from AT&T reps, the Lumia launch in the U.S. was built for volume.”

Amazon Now Going After Microsoft’s Cloud Customers (Business Insider)

Amazon is trying to lure Microsoft customers away from its cloud, Azure. They just announced a new service that will let companies use Microsoft’s database and its Web programming platform on Amazon’s cloud. Customers who use those technologies are natural for Microsoft’s cloud. Many people think that Amazon and Azure are competing in different parts of the cloud market. Amazon made its name with Infrastructure as a Service. You can fire up Windows servers on its cloud but you have to manage them.

Microsoft’s Investments, Outside Of Facebook, Haven’t Panned Out So Well (Business Insider)

Last week, Microsoft invested $300 million in a new joint venture with Barnes & Noble’s digital division. Microsoft has only done five of these equity investments in the last decade. It’s much more likely for Microsoft to acquire companies outright, or form deep partnerships (like with Nokia and Yahoo) without taking an equity stake. But back in the 1990s, Microsoft invested in companies like a drunken sailor on a spending binge. Most of them didn’t turn out so well, but a few did. Here’s a rundown.

