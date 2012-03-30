THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Windows Phones Will Have Superior Social Networking For The Chinese Market

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AP Images

MSFT Off Slightly

Stocks are extending losses today after GDP expanded as expected while initial jobless claims were worse than anticipated. Shares of MSFT are down with the rest of tech. Upcoming catalysts include Windows 8, Windows Server 8, Office 15 and Windows Phone 8; expansion in the smartphone market with primary hardware partner Nokia; strides in cloud computing; profitability in the online business, including integration of Skype; and continued evolution of Kinect and next generation Xbox. The stock currently trades at 8.7x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow.Nokia Betting Windows Phone Wil Have Better Social Features For China (BusinessWeek)

Nokia will sell its Lumia Windows Phones for multiple networks in China, CEO Stephen Elop said. China Telecom and it is also working on products for standards used by China Unicom and China Mobile. Elop is betting that the ability of the Windows Phone software to integrate social networking platforms including Renren, Tencent / QQ and Sina / Weibo, as well as Nokia’s maps, will help the company stand out against competition from Apple and Android.

More People Using Xbox To Stream Video Than Play Games (The Los Angeles Times)

Microsoft is reporting that more people are using the Xbox 360 to stream digital media, including TV shows and movies that for playing online games. According to Microsoft’s head of marketing and strategy for the Xbox business, Yusuf Mehdi, the average household now spends 84 hours a month on Xbox Live. Over half that time is spent watching video and listening to music. That number is up 30% from a year ago. The average household spends about 150 hours a month watching TV by comparison.

Yahoo Trying To Renegotiate Microsoft Search Deal (All Things Digital)

Yahoo is currently trying to renegotiate its search and advertising deal with Microsoft. At the same time, Yahoo is also in talks with Google about taking over Yahoo’s search business. Jay Yarow at Business Insider says while it’s a huge turn of events, he’s not sure it’s actually possible. Microsoft and Yahoo made a 10-year deal when they partnered on search. Unless there are outs in the contract, we’re not sure how Yahoo can renegotiate the contract.

Apple And Foursquare Mapper Of Choice Is Backed By Microsoft (PCWorld)

OpenStreetMap, who has found friends in Apple and Foursquare recently, also has strong ties to a big wallet: Microsoft. Microsoft has contributed “big dollars” to the project, and hired OpenStreetMap founder Steve Coast as its chief Bing Maps architect in 2010. Coast still contributes to the project, and Bing has donated mapping data to it. OpenStreetMap is an open source project, and more than half a million people have contributed data to it. That’s a bit ironic because Microsoft for many years has fought hard against open source software like Linux and Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.