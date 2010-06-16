THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Kinect Could Drive Mini Upgrade Cycle

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Kinect launch at E3 Conference.

Photo: Associated Press

MSFT Up Marginally As Euro Fears Subside

Shares of MSFT are up more than 2% to $26 as the market is up on alleviated European debt fears. While the stock has rallied over the past year with the Windows 7 release, over the long haul we think Microsoft is in a challenging spot as the world moves away from PC-based computing toward cloud and mobile computing. The next major catalyst is Office 2010. MSFT currently trades at 13x 2010E P/E, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples, however Microsoft’s rapid growth days are likely behind it.

Project Natal Renamed And Unveiled Kinect; But What The Heck Is It? (Gizmodo)

Microsoft’s latest project is a Xbox 360 add-on; a “webcam on steroids.” The gadget has excellent sight because of an invisible infrared spotlight which can track 48 points of your body in real time for up to two players simultaneously. You can also talk to it with videokinect. It will be available before the holidays with 15 titles and an undisclosed price (although, leaks have pegged it at about $150).

Wall Street Chimes In On Kinect Revealed At E3 (Various)

Overall takeaways are positive, estimates could be conservative:

Adam Holt at Morgan Stanley believes that Kinect could possibly be a game changer (pun likely intended). The earlier-than-expected availability of the new Xbox 360 should be a catalyst for units, while the larger-than-expected Kinect game array (15 at launch) could also be a source of upside. Adam is confident his 7 million Kinect unit forecast is low, will be gross margin positive day one and e-commerce and social media hold medium-term upside. He believes Microsoft’s entertainment business is an under-appreciated revenue driver in fiscal year 2011 that should more than offset any currency risk or weakness in Europe.

Credit Suisse analyst Philip Winslow believes Kinect could expand Xbox 360’s addressable market to more casual gamers and that the release of Kinect and associated games will at least create a “mini cycle” within the current Xbox 360 cycle. This upgrade will likely drive not only peripheral revenue but also high-margin software sales, both of which we believe are not fully reflected in consensus estimates, implying upside potential.

Sarah Friar at Goldman Sachs believes Kinect has three main takeaways: 1) expands Xbox’s addressable market; 2) exclusive game deals should provide margin support and increase demand for consoles; and 3) ESPN partnership and social networking continue the evolution of Xbox into an entertainment centre.

Microsoft Should Cut More Than One-Third Of Its Employees (Business Insider)

Jay Yarow at Business Insider got the inside scoop from an ex-Microsoft employee. There’s two basic problems at the company; the management style is all screwed up and there are just too many people working there. In terms of headcount, 30,000 to 40,000 employees could be cut to eliminate overlapping roles. Employees at the company are focused on solving internal issues rather than fighting external competitors. That’s more than a third of the company’s total headcount. The critics also weigh in on how the software giant can improve search as well.

Microsoft Demise Is Overstated; Sitting On A Pile Of Cash (CNN Money)

While many like to point out Microsoft’s inevitable doom, the company is in incredible financial shape. It generates more than a billion dollars in free cash flow a month, is reaching into cloud computing and cash cows Windows and Office aren’t likely going anywhere soon. The PC isn’t going anywhere soon either. And neither is Microsoft.

