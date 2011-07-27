THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Should Microsoft Cut Its Losses And Sell Its Online Business?

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Green In A Sea Of Red

Markets are off as debt ceiling debate continues. Shares of MSFT are up against a volatile tech sector. Upcoming catalysts include the company’s Analyst Day at its new developer conference (BUILD) on September 14; Windows Phone 7 / Mango adoption with hardware partner Nokia; strides against current market leaders in cloud computing; entrance in the tablet market at some point; making money in the online business, including integration of Skype and improving the search / display business; and continued evolution of Kinect and next generation Xbox console.Should Microsoft Dump Bing? (The New York Times)

Recommendations are calling for Microsoft to sell Bing as a way to trim the company’s online losses and fatten the bottom line for investors. Selling Bing may save money in the short-term, but in the long-term it would ensure Microsoft’s eventual irrelevance in the Internet and mobile future. A sale would be a boon for Microsoft’s investors. On top of any proceeds from a sale, it would stanch losses like last year’s $2.6 billion.

Nokia Falls To Share / Revenue Seen Mid-Last Decade (GigaOM)

According to some, Nokia’s transition to Microsoft Windows Phone 7 will cost the company far more market share and profits than it will ever gain by dumping the Symbian operating system. The number of both mobile phones and smartphones that it sold fell back to levels last seen in 2006; its mobile phone revenues fell back to levels last seen in 2005.

Chrome Continues To Expand Rapidly At The Expense Of Most (ZDNet)

Chrome is a force to be reckoned with; 6% more people are using it now than they were last year. Safari is the only other major web browser to see some growth, while Opera, Firefox, and Internet Explorer are seeing some chunks of their user bases swallowed up. Safari now accounts for 7.48% of all web traffic, largely in part due to iOS. Chrome is at 13.11%, Firefox is at 21.7%, and Explorer is at 53.7%, just over half.

Former Microsoft Executive Finds New Home (CNet)

Six and a half months after announcing plans to part ways with Microsoft, former server and tools boss Bob Muglia has found a new home at Juniper Networks. He will fill a newly created role as coordinator of its overall software strategy.

Microsoft Extends Linux Deal (TechFlash)

Microsoft and SUSE have agreed to a four-year extension of the controversial deal struck nearly five years ago between Microsoft and Novell for collaboration on Windows and Linux interoperability and support. Microsoft will invest $100 million in new SUSE Linux Enterprise certificates for customers getting Linux support from SUSE. The new deal will continue until the start of 2016.

