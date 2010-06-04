THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: If PCs Turn Into Workhorse "Trucks" Microsoft Is In Trouble

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT flat this morning, extending a strong week. The MSFT shares are up modestly this morning as attention turns from Europe to a positive jobs report released this morning. The stock has rallied over the past year with the Windows 7 release, but over the long haul, we think Microsoft is in a challenging spot, as the world moves away from PC-based computing toward cloud and mobile computing. The next major catalyst is Office 2010. MSFT currently trades at 13x 2010E P/E – inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples, but Microsoft’s rapid growth days are likely behind it.Steve Jobs: PCs Are The Next Trucks (Seattle PI)

At an industry conference Apple CEO Steve Jobs predicted that mobile computing would take the lead serving most people’s computing needs with PCs relegated to truck-like equipment that performs “heavy lifting.” Seattle PI’s Nick Eaton highlights Microsoft’s different approach in a statement given last month to the LA Times by Microsoft’s Chief Software Architect Ray Ozzie: “Yes there’s a pad form factor, and a phone form factor, and yes, the TV will become more intelligent. But really it’s not a shift from the PC to these other things – rather, there’s an increase in the number of screens we connect with.” It does make sense that mobile computing would be incremental to PC computing. However, as mobile devices like tablets evolve and become more like PCs this could become an increasing risk for Microsoft and its PC-based Windows franchise, especially since Microsoft’s mobile strategy has not gone anywhere. This of course will take some time to play out and long-term Microsoft may have a bigger worry anyway – cloud computing.

Microsoft Presents The Bull Case At Merrill Lynch Technology Conference (Merrill Lynch)

Windows CFO Tami Reller presented at the Merrill Lynch technology conference yesterday. Analyst Justin Post came away encouraged by the positive sentiment. Here are some highlights:

“Win 7 stats are meaningfully better than the Vista cycle: we were surprised to learn that 40% of enterprises are either evaluating or in pilot and 75% of the customers are broadly looking at Win 7.”

“CEO Ballmer’s overall macro comments on Europe seem to have been misperceived to relate specifically to MSFT, which is not the case.”

“Win 7 and SharePoint sales are tracking well.”

“Not all PCs will be refreshed but the ageing installed base (about 400mn corporate PCs, 85% running XP with an average age of 4.5 years) remains a compelling driver.”

More Details Emerge About The Windows Live Essentials Suite (ZDNet)

Yesterday Microsoft released information about its Windows Live Wave 4 Essentials suite, which is expected to formally become Windows Live Essentials 2011. The public beta will likely not be made available until late June. ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley says that Microsoft is positioning “Windows Live Essentials Suite as something that can meet — and, in some cases, beat — the $79 Apple iLife suite” and is optimised for Windows 7.

Microsoft Starts Charging For Its CDN Azure Offering (ZDNet)

In late 2009 Microsoft began offering free CDN services as part of its Azure offering. Starting on June 30th the company will start charging for this service. Here are the pricing details:

$0.15 per GB for data transfers from European and North American locations.

$0.20 per GB for data transfers from other locations.

$0.01 per 10,000 transactions.

While this may have implications for CDN companies like Akamai this will likely remain an immaterial business for Microsoft. The move could indicate that CDN pricing overall has started to stabilise.

