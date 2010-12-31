THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: How Will Microsoft Stock Weather The New Year?

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Off Slightly As Market Bounces

As we approach the new year, stocks are all over the place on light volume. Shares of MSFT are off marginally with the rest of tech in early trading. Upcoming catalysts include Steve Guggenheimer of Microsoft’s OEM Division will speak at the JP Morgan Tech Forum at CES on Thursday, January 6; holiday quarter earnings results announced after the close on Thursday, January 27; entrance into the tablet market (to be announced at CES); Windows Phone 7 adoption; strides against current market leaders in cloud computing; and holiday sales of Kinect. The stock currently trades at 8x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples.How Will Microsoft Fare In The New Year? (The Motley Fool)

T2 Partners’ has a recent presentation on Microsoft that shows how this company could easily beat the S&P 500 over the next several years. That said, the world has changed, and not in a way that favours Microsoft either in the present or the future some say. So how will Microsoft do in 2011? If you look at recent and projected financial performance, it’s no wonder the bulls are buying. That said, Microsoft’s best days are likely behind it and it has much to prove in 2011.

Microsoft Ties Up With 40 OEMs In Embedded Software Play (Smart Grid)

Microsoft Corporation has entered into a strategic alliance with 40 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for a cooperation in mobile embedded software in China. The alliance members include a group of big names such as GRG Banking Equipment (ATM), Advantech and EVOC Intelligent Technology (industrial computing), Hanwang Technology and Yulong Computer Telecommunication Scientific (consumer electronics), and Shenyang Neusoft (software solution supplier). This is likely part of Microsoft’s initiative to inject as much as $1 billion into research and development in China in the next three years.

Microsoft Building $200 Million Data centre In Iowa (Des Moines Register)

Microsoft is building a data centre in West Des Moines, Iowa. Microsoft has estimated it is investing $200 million in the project set to be completed by December 2012. Microsoft received final approval Dec. 8 for its site plan for the 42-acre property.

