THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Can Microsoft's Tablet Put A Dent In The iPad's Lead?

MSFT Up Against The Grain

The market is down after a consumer confidence report showed deterioration based on job market weakness fears. Shares of MSFT, however, are up marginally. Upcoming catalysts include holiday quarter earnings results announced after the close on Thursday, January 27; Steve Guggenheimer of Microsoft’s OEM Division will speak at the JP Morgan Tech Forum at CES on Thursday, January 6; entrance into the tablet market (to be announced at CES); Windows Phone 7 adoption; strides against current market leaders in cloud computing; holiday sales of Kinect; and continued upgrade cycles of Office 2010 and Windows 7. The stock currently trades at 9x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples.

Microsoft’s Tablet Met With Much scepticism (Bloomberg)

Bloomberg previews Microsoft’s rumoured entrance into tablet computing at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week with selected comments by analysts and investors. “That train has left the station,” says a Capital Advisors investor (who’s long on AAPL). A Gartner source says Microsoft to date has been “working very hard at putting a square peg in a round hole.” Consultancy Directions On Microsoft warns Microsoft could create a “frankentablet” trying to force a version of Windows onto an ARM-based device. Long-time tech observer Tim Bajarin of Creative Strategies says Microsoft has “quite an uphill battle.” Not very illuminating commentary.

10 Reasons Why Microsoft Won’t Put A Dent In The iPad’s Tablet Lead (eWeek)

Here are the 10 reasons why Microsoft won’t beat Apple in the tablet market (Android not even one of them), according to eWeek.

Windows isn’t ready. The iPad is too popular. Apple understands consumers better. It was a rough year for Microsoft. It’s too worried about smartphones. The shortage of mobile applications. Control over all aspects. Google distractions. Who knows what Apple has planned next. The vendors aren’t there.

Microsoft finds itself in a precarious position. Gone are the days when the software giant easily leads the way in every space in which it competes.

Microsoft Not Looking To Dethrone iPhone Or Android, But RIM And Nokia Should Be Worried

(The Motley Fool)

No one, not even Microsoft, is pretending that Windows Phone 7 is in a position to dethrone Apple or Google in the mobile-telephony realm. The companies who should be worried, however, are RIM and Nokia. Both have been bleeding market share. To be fair, so has Microsoft. Last month Dell announced plans to switch 25,000 employees from the BlackBerry to Windows Phone 7 handsets. It’s a start. And Nokia powered by Windows Phone 7 would be a huge win for Microsoft.

RIM And Microsoft Were In Complete Shock Over The iPhone (MacDailyNews)

A former RIM employee shed some light into what really went on inside RIM and Microsoft with the iPhone launched. Denial. All these companies were fighting over what amounts to overgrown PDAs with phones and wireless stacks strapped on. Everyone assumed power density was no where even close to what was needed for general computing. When the iPhone launched, the former employee remembers talking to friends from RIM and Microsoft about what the teams thought about it at the time. Everyone was utterly shocked. No one could believe the phone could do what they were demonstrating.

