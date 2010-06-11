THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Convertible Note Makes No Sense; Impact Of European Meltdown Still Unknown

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Lagging The Market

Stocks are surging today on favourable U.S. jobs and Chinese export reports, however shares of MSFT are up only marginally. While the stock has rallied over the past year with the Windows 7 release, over the long haul we think Microsoft is in a challenging spot as the world moves away from PC-based computing toward cloud and mobile computing. The next major catalyst is Office 2010. MSFT currently trades at 12x 2010E P/E, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples, however Microsoft’s rapid growth days are likely behind it.

Convertible Note Makes No Economic Sense Whatsoever (Seeking Alpha)

Vitaliy Katsenelson is blasting Microsoft for issuing 3-year convertible notes to repay short-term debt. Microsoft has $39 billion of cash and generates more than a billion in free cash flow a month. Issuing short-term debt at a higher interest rate than the company earns on its cash pile makes zero economic sense. It’s a proof that Microsoft “cannot sit on its hands, it has to do something even if it is losing proposition for the company and shareholders.”

Microsoft Says It’s Too Early To Note Any Change In Business From European Meltdown (Microsoft)

Microsoft presented at the RBC Technology, Media and Communications Conference and touched on various topics: 1) the recently announced zero convertible note proceeds are expected to be used to retire commercial paper; 2) while approximately 30% of revenue comes from Europe, it is too early to note any change in business there; 3) Windows 7 continues to be well received and remains the fastest selling operating system in company history (because Vista sucked so bad); 4) positive commentary on enterprise spend; and 5) pleased with its search strategy and is gaining share in the 18-24 age group.

Softie Looking For Ways To Expand Bing And Make It A Viable Ad Competitor (The Wall Street Journal)

Microsoft is still kicking the tires with search. As it should, Bing is a great product. The software giant is broadening its search through a major partnership with Yahoo! and also discussing a search deal with AOL to take on Google. The challenge remains ramping up enough volume to be a viable advertising competitor to Google.

Ballmer Wants Tim Armstrong To Work At Microsoft (Business Insider)

Speaking of a Microsoft / AOL search deal, Nicholas Carlson at Business Insider reports that Steve Ballmer isn’t just interested in search. He wants Tim Armstrong and has for years. While Tim was still at Google, Ballmer flew Tim to Seattle in hopes of convincing him to replace Steve Berkowitz as Microsoft’s online chief. If a Tim transfer to Microsoft doesn’t happen, rather than buy AOL outright as rumoured, Microsoft is more likely to 1) service AOL search or 2) buy an AOL asset that would boost Microsoft’s search share.

