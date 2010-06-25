THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Bing Still No Match For Google (Even With AOL)

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Down With Market

As the “recovery” continues to be sluggish, the market is selling off and shares of MSFT are down marginally. Microsoft remains in a challenging spot as the world moves away from PC-based computing toward cloud and mobile computing. The next potential catalyst is Office 2010, which has just been released. The stock currently trades at 13x 2010E P/E, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples, but Microsoft’s rapid growth days are likely behind it.

Bing’s Entertainment Vertical Is Awesome But Still No Match For Google (eWeek)

Bing Entertainment has some great features; the game section is fresh, TV and movie listings are comprehensive and music contains full lyrics with a connection to Zune (which no one uses). That said, Bing launched a year ago and has captured perhaps 2% of market share versus Google. It’s going to take more than one vertical to make a dent in Google’s 70% market share.



Dissecting The Microsoft / AOL Takeover rumour (SeekingAlpha)

Microsoft wants to increase search share and AOL is looking for a partner after 10 years with Google. That said, AOL’s search share is just 2%. Bing might be able to increase its share as the search engine grows and rolls out new features. According to Business Insider, Microsoft might be waiting for AOL to stop churning out terrible numbers and then step in. It could happen – it’s just a matter of when and how much.

Windows 7 licence Sales Explode As IT Spending Returns (Microsoft)

Microsoft announced that it has sold 150 million Windows 7 licenses. Pacific Crest analyst Brendan Barnicle believes that Windows 7 sales are ramping up as Microsoft reported selling 60 million copies of Windows 7 in January and another 40 million in April. This announcement suggests the software giant has now sold another 50 million in the last two months. Barnicle believes that the increase in sales likely reflects a general increase in enterprise technology spending and is not necessarily Microsoft specific.

Investors Seem To Be Throwing In The Towel But Bullish Pressure Is Building (DailyMarkets and LearningMarkets)

Microsoft could not escape the wrath of bearish options players yesterday. Investors may be giving up on ‘ol Softie by selling-to-close previously established long call positions while traders sell the calls outright to pocket available premium. That said, bullish pressure may be building as yesterday’s money flows indicate an up / down ratio of 119/100.

