THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Ballmer And Wall Street Try To Hold On To The Good 'Ol Times

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Down Marginally

Shares of MSFT are down inconsequentially today as the market tries to find its footing. The stock has rallied over the past year with the Windows 7 release, but over the long haul, we think Microsoft is in a challenging spot, as the world moves away from PC-based computing toward cloud and mobile computing. The next major catalyst is Office 2010. MSFT currently trades at 13x 2010E P/E, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples, however Microsoft’s rapid growth days are likely behind it.

Wall Street Tries To Find The Silver Lining (Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse)

As the company falters, analysts try to focus on the positives:

Sarah Friar at Goldman Sachs met with Microsoft’s management team and believes that: 1) the environment continues to show improvement; 2) currency impact should be limited; 3) enterprise product cycles underway are gaining momentum with no impact in Europe as yet; and, 4) cost focus intact. On the negative front, the company lacks a consumer face (Windows Phone OS still two quarters from release and tablet / iPad response missing) as well as added model complexity from shift to services. She reiterates her Buy rating and price-target of $38.

Credit Suisse analyst Philip Winslow previewed the annual E3 conference in which Microsoft is scheduled to officially launch Project Natal this Sunday. He expects Natal’s release (in October) to drive a new wave of software sales as well as a higher mix of high-margin software title revenue. He also believes that the release of the Natal peripheral and associated games will at least create a “mini cycle” within the current Xbox 360 cycle, which is not fully reflected in consensus estimates. Philip reiterates his Outperform rating and $40 price-target.

What The Heck Is Steve Ballmer Smoking? (Fortune)

Adam Lashinsky at Fortune is appalled at how delusional Steve Ballmer is these days. Forget the fact that Apple dethroned the reigning tech giant as the most valuable tech company last week or that Bing lost $700 million last quarter alone. Ballmer is going down the proverbial rabbit hole when it comes to PCs. Yes, Windows 7 is a winner, but only because Vista was such a bomb. Where Microsoft should be focused is the mobile market, but Windows OS phone is still two quarters off, and there’s no answer to the iPad on the horizon.

Microsoft’s Crumbling Empire; From 95% Market Share To 50% In Just Over A Decade (Business Insider)

When Apple smoked past Microsoft in market cap, Steve Ballmer brushed it off saying, “I am still pleased that 94 times out of a 100 somebody picks a Windows PC.” While that may be true, if you step back and look at the bigger picture, Microsoft only has 70% of the share of the two most important computing devices; smartphones and PCs. If you look at estimates for smartphone and PC sales for 2011, Microsoft will only have 50% share of those devices because its lack of Windows-based mobile OS and answer to the iPad. That’s gotta hurt.

Bing Gets Added To The New iPhone Search Option (Business Insider)

Steve Jobs announced that Apple is adding Bing to the iPhone 4 as a search option for Safari. While Google will remain the default search engine, if a users prefer Bing, they can switch to Microsoft as the default. On stage, Steve said, “You decide.” Bing has been making market share strides against Google. It will be interesting to see if the new option will even make a dent on mobile search.

Microsoft Announces Proposed Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes (Microsoft)

Microsoft announced its intention to offer $1,150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2013 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The company expects to repurchase shares of its common stock concurrently, likely to avoid future dilution. Typically companies issue converts to reduce cash interest payments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.