THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Analysts Getting Nervous A Month Into The Quarter

MSFT Down As Market Slides

Still reeling from yesterday’s downgrade, shares of MSFT are off today as the market slides on rising initial jobless claims for unemployment benefits. Upcoming catalysts include upgrade cycles of Office 2010 and Windows 7. The stock currently trades at 9x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples.

Weighing In On PC And Semiconductor Data (Various)

Wall Street extrapolates a month into the quarter:

Credit Suisse visited with approximately 20 supply chain companies in Taiwan over the last four days and found that July closed with several OEMs reducing build plans with weakness toward the U.S. channel. Microsoft analyst Philip Winslow believes that this creates some uncertainty about his estimates. Ultimately, he expects Microsoft to drive a sustained mid-teens EPS growth as the company benefits from the overlapping Windows, SQL Server, Kinect, Halo, Dynamics, and Microsoft Office product cycles during the second half of 2010.

Brendan Barnicle at Pacific Crest spoke with 29 PC retailers in the U.S., U.K. and Germany, and 38% said they have seen better-than-expected sales of PCs, versus 32% when he checked five weeks ago. Boxed copies and upgrades of Windows 7 have normalized, however, with 89% of retailers reporting sales in line with expectations. Sales of Office 2010 are levelling off. He believes there is little risk to his September quarter numbers however if these trends continue he might have to lower December.

Microsoft Downgrade Sends The Shares Diving (The Associated Press)

Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry downgraded shares of Microsoft from “Overweight” to “Equal Weight” in part due to increased competition from Apple’s Macs to its Windows operating system. He does not expect the company to see any upside to his estimates for the next 12 to 18 months.

Mr. Softie And Marc Benioff Bury The Hatchet (Reuters)

Microsoft has settled the patent infringement cases pending in federal court between the company and Salesforce.com. The two companies have now cross-licensed their patents. Microsoft will be “compensated” by Salesforce.com, although specific financial terms were not announced. Not likely a material impact to revenue or earnings.

Microsoft Still Steaming About Yahoo! Japan’s Deal With Google (MarketWatch)

Microsoft legal representatives recently visited the Japanese Fair Trade Commission to express concerns about Yahoo Japan’s deal with Google. The company is “currently evaluating its options” for filing a formal objection to the deal. When Yahoo originally sought out a similar search partnership with Google in 2008, Microsoft raised objections with regulators, and the proposed deal was killed.

